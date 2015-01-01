About the Team

Our mission at OpenAI is to discover and enact the path to safe, beneficial AGI. To do this, we believe that many technical breakthroughs are needed in generative modeling, reinforcement learning, large scale optimization, active learning, among other topics.

About the Role

As a Software Engineer, you will help build AI systems that can perform previously impossible tasks or achieve outstanding levels of performance. This requires good engineering (for example designing, implementing, and optimizing state-of-the-art AI models), writing bug-free machine learning code (surprisingly difficult!), and building the science behind the algorithms employed. In all the projects this role pursues, the ultimate goal is to push the field forward.

The Research Acceleration team builds high-quality research tools and frameworks to increase research productivity across OpenAI, with the goal of accelerating progress towards AGI. For example, we develop Triton, a language and compiler for writing custom GPU kernels. The aim of Triton is to provide an open-source environment to write fast code at higher productivity than CUDA.

We frequently collaborate with other teams to speed up the development of new state-of-the-art capabilities. For example, we recently collaborated with our Codegen research team on the Codex model, which can generate code in Python and many other languages.

Do you love research tools, compilers, and collaborating on cutting-edge AI models? If so, this role is for you! We are looking for people who are self-directed and enjoy determining the most meaningful problem to solve in order to accelerate our research.

We're looking for a track record of:

3+ years of relevant engineering experience

Owning problems end-to-end, with a willingness to pick up whatever knowledge is missing to get the job done

Bonus: contributions to an AI framework such as PyTorch or Tensorflow, or compilers such as GCC, LLVM, or MLIR

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

