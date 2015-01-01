About the Team

As a member of our IT Support team, you'll be stepping into a secure, employee-centric, and technologically advanced environment and manage IT Support Systems and enhance cross-functional business practices. Our priority is to streamline our Employee Support Programs by optimizing our tooling and simplifying organizational collaboration. By partnering with cross-functional teams, such as Security, the People team—comprising HR professionals and recruiters—you'll develop and administer scalable Service and Support Programs.

About the Role

As an ITIL Administrator, you will be at the forefront of managing and optimizing our ServiceNow platform and related ITIL business systems and processes. Your expertise will drive the integration of ITIL practices and service value chain into our workflows to improve our IT service management posture and enhance overall support experience for our employees. You'll work closely within our broader IT team to manage integrations, automate processes, and develop custom applications using AppEngine within ServiceNow connected to IT systems such as Microsoft Azure EntraID, Intune, Jamf, and Workday.

This role demands a balance of technical proficiency and strategic thinking, as you will be responsible for day-to-day management and long-term development of these ITIL systems. Your work will not only improve internal operations but also support our global expansion efforts and capacity of ensuring seamless IT Operations.

This is a hybrid role requiring on-site presence in our San Francisco office 3 days a week (Monday-Wednesday).

In this role, you will:

Incorporate ITIL practices such as Service Management, Knowledge Management, Change Management, Incident Management and Problem Management into ServiceNow and corresponding tooling.

Oversee the ServiceNow instance, ensuring its optimal performance, configuration, and customization to meet business needs.

Provide cross-functional support, guidance, and onboarding assistance to Teams interested in leverage ITIL Practices and Business Processes.

Implement and manage integrations with other tools and platforms, including Microsoft Azure EntraID, Intune, and Jamf, to automate processes and enhance system capabilities.

Utilize ServiceNow's AppEngine for the creation of custom applications that address specific business requirements.

Evaluate, select, and manage plugins and third-party integrations to extend platform functionality.

Develop scripts within ServiceNow to automate tasks and improve process efficiencies.

Provide training and support to end-users,and team members to ensure stakeholders can effectively utilize support platforms and knowledge-bases.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience working within hyper growth organizations of 1000+ employees, navigating the complexities and dynamics of a large-scale environment.

Have proven technical experience as a ServiceNow Administrator or similar ITIL role, with a detailed understanding of the ServiceNow platform, ITIL practices, and robust integrations.

Have a proven track record of cultivating strong relationships with Cross-functional teams, enhancing operational efficiencies and supply chain reliability.

Have Excellent communication skills to interact with all internal stakeholders across the organization and external partners (ie. Service Providers, Vendors, etc).

Have strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address anomalous challenges and optimize IT Service Management processes.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

Annual Salary Range

$185K – $225K • Offers Equity USD