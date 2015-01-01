About the Team You’ll join the team that’s behind OpenAI’s data infrastructure that powers critical engineering, product, trust & safety, data science teams that are core to the work we do at OpenAI. The systems we support include our data warehouse, batch compute infrastructure, streaming infrastructure, data orchestration system, data lake, vector databases,critical integrations, ingestion pipelines and more. About the Role The Applied Data Platform team designs, builds, and operates the foundational data infrastructure that enables products and teams at OpenAI. In this role, you will: Design, build, and maintain data infrastructure systems such as distributed compute (Spark), data orchestration, distributed storage, streaming infrastructure while ensuring scalability, reliability, and security

Ensure our data platform can scale reliably to the next several orders of magnitude

Accelerate company productivity by empowering your fellow engineers & teammates with excellent data tooling and systems, providing a best in case experience

Bring new features and capabilities to the world by partnering with product engineers, trust & safety and other teams to build the technical foundations

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed You might thrive in this role if you: Have 4+ years in data infrastructure engineering OR

Have 4+ years in infrastructure engineering with a strong interest in data

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable, secure systems

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapid change

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others Some of the technologies you’ll be working with include Apache Spark, Python, Terraform, Azure EventHub, Vector DBs. This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology. Compensation, Benefits and Perks The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $385,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records. We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link. OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy