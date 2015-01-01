About the team

The ChatGPT Capacity and Optimization team manages the largest LLM inference fleet on planet earth. We serve over 100M weekly active users the best model experience at the lowest latency. As the ChatGPT user-base scales, so too does the footprint of the inference fleet, and so too must our sophistication in how we deliver the most value to our users with the resources we have available, which is one of our biggest drivers for further growing our user-base.

About this role

We’re seeking an experienced and hands-on technical lead with an entrepreneurial spirit to maximize the value we can deliver across multiple dimensions and concurrently minimize waste. This is a novel problem space, but you may be able to hit the ground running especially fast if you have experience in:

Real-time ad-serving systems

Two-sided marketplace pricing optimization

Fraud and risk evaluation systems

In this role, you will:

Design and implement algorithms for selectively upgrading users from fast models to more thoughtful ones at the right moment to maximize user growth and retention.

Partner closely with research teams to model capabilities of different LLMs for smart routing at the application layer.

Collaborate with the Inference and Orchestration teams to leverage the latest load-balancing techniques.

Drive down multi-billion-dollar compute budgets with your optimizations.

Help establish and grow the team, and mentor new-hires.

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $385,000 USD