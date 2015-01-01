About the Team

The Applied team is responsible for the engineering systems behind OpenAI's ChatGPT and API products.

About the Role

As a Technical Program Manager, you will drive complex interdisciplinary research/engineering projects and programs across many teams.

We are looking for people who have experience running large-scale complex technical programs in infrastructure engineering. You will work with researchers/engineers to initiate new projects, set ambitious goals and milestones, and drive execution across multiple teams.

We're looking for a TPM with experience driving programs in infrastructure engineering organizations. You're fluent with infrastructure engineering concepts and are able to work with external partners in addition to internal partners to drive forward initiatives.

You're rigorous but also fast in project execution. You're highly empathetic and people-oriented with strong communication skills. You care deeply about the mission.

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Operationalize and execute critical cross functional programs spanning many engineering teams as well as external infrastructure partners including Azure teams.

Develop and implement comprehensive reliability and business continuity programs that align with organizational objectives and industry best practices.

Collaborate with engineering, operations, and other cross-functional teams to identify and mitigate risks to business operations and technology infrastructure.

Lead the design and execution of disaster recovery and incident response plans, ensuring rapid recovery and minimal impact on business operations.

Conduct regular risk assessments and business impact analyses to identify vulnerabilities and prioritize mitigation efforts.

Develop and implement program management frameworks, and KPIs to achieve goals

Develop and maintain metrics and reporting systems to monitor the effectiveness of reliability and business continuity programs.

Manage cross-functional projects to improve system reliability, reduce downtime, and enhance business continuity.

Create technical roadmaps with milestones and coordinate across teams to deliver against them at all stages of the project lifecycle

Communicate progress, status and risk effectively to stakeholders internally and externally

Manage dependencies across multiple teams

You might thrive in this role if you:

7+ years experience managing complex technical programs at large scale in Infrastructure.

Strong track of execution in delivering ambitious goals on complex cross-functional projects

Proven experience as a Technical Program Manager or similar role, with a focus on reliability and business continuity.

Strong understanding of reliability engineering principles, disaster recovery planning, and business continuity management frameworks.

Experience in core infrastructure and cloud computing services.

Experience working in a high-pace environment with continuously evolving priorities

Ability to work with research/engineering teams to set ambitious goals, milestones

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify risks and develop effective mitigation strategies.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to see around the corners, anticipate and plan for risks.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 50% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $270,000 — $340,000 USD