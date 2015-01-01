About the Team
The Applied team is responsible for the engineering systems behind OpenAI's ChatGPT and API products.
About the Role
As a Technical Program Manager, you will drive complex interdisciplinary research/engineering projects and programs across many teams.
We are looking for people who have experience running large-scale complex technical programs in infrastructure engineering. You will work with researchers/engineers to initiate new projects, set ambitious goals and milestones, and drive execution across multiple teams.
We're looking for a TPM with experience driving programs in infrastructure engineering organizations. You're fluent with infrastructure engineering concepts and are able to work with external partners in addition to internal partners to drive forward initiatives.
You're rigorous but also fast in project execution. You're highly empathetic and people-oriented with strong communication skills. You care deeply about the mission.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.