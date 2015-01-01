About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our APIs. Most recently, we released the GPT-4 API, the Assistants API, and the Whisper & TTS API. We empower developers with APIs that offer state-of-the-art AI capabilities – allowing them to build product features that were never before possible.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to lead our Assistants API team. This team is responsible for building out the future of how developers will build stateful, long-living AI Assistants on the OpenAI API. You will own the end to end systems that power the Assistants API, and will also collaborate closely with research teams to continue to improve the performance and usability of the tools that Assistants are able to use, such as retrieval and code execution.

In this role, you will:

Manage and build out a diverse team of high performing full-stack and backend engineers.

Build an Assistants API product that developers love to use.

Set the direction and roadmap for the Assistants API alongside our product team.

Collaborate closely with a broad set of stakeholders, including product, design, go-to-market, and other engineering teams.

Own execution and shipping cadence for the team

Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 10+ years of experience in software engineering, including 5+ years of experience in engineering management

Have prior experience building out external facing API products at consumer internet scale

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable products and systems

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$385K USD