About the Team The Platform Runtime team builds the low level framework components to power our ML training systems. We work on building robust, scalable, high performance components to support our distributed training workloads. Our priorities are to maximize the productivity of our researchers and our hardware, with the goal of accelerating progress towards AGI. About the Role As a Distributed Systems/Data engineer, you will work to deliver powerful APIs orchestrating thousands of computers moving/persisting vast amounts of data. This requires both providing easy to use, introspectible systems that can promote a fast debugging/development cycle, while also enabling that experience to scale to our newest supercomputers maintaining stability and performance throughout. We’re looking for people who love optimizing an end to end system, understanding high performance I/O to maximize local performance and distributed across our supercomputers. We want someone excited by the rapid pace of responding to the dynamic and evolving needs of our training systems architectures. This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees. In this role, you will: Work across our Python and Rust stack

Profile and optimize and help design for scale our compute and data capabilities

Work on deploying our training framework to our latest supercomputers rapidly responding to the changing shapes and needs of the ML systems. You might thrive in this role if you: Have worked on large distributed systems

Love figuring out how systems work and continuously come up with ideas for how to make them faster while minimizing complexity and maintenance burden

Have strong software engineering skills and are proficient in Python and Rust About OpenAI OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology. Compensation, Benefits and Perks The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $385,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)