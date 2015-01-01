About the Team

The Platform Systems team operates at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and distributed systems. We do the engineering and research required to train our flagship models on our largest custom built supercomputers.

We build our own model training software, and focus on the lower layers of the stack including collective communication, scheduling, compute efficiency, parallelism strategies, fault tolerance, and observability.

The models we train are key ingredients to the AI research progress at OpenAI and the field as a whole, and we continually incorporate learnings from our entire research org into our training platform.

About the Role

As a researcher in systems, you will research methods to improve efficiency on our supercomputers.

San Francisco preferred. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Build systems to distribute work across massive GPU clusters efficiently.

Design and implement methods to make our training stack more efficient & scale up to our next generation super computers.

Design and implement methods to robustly train models in the presence of hardware failures.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Love getting into low level details about performance.

Are passionate about building stable and highly efficient distributed systems.

Have a background in systems research.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$360K – $530K USD