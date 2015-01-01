About the Team

As a member of the IT Support team, and our first IT Support Escalation hire, you'll be stepping into a secure, employee-centric, and technologically advanced environment to tackle robust IT Support Escalations. Our priority is to structure our support operations to effectively triage and resolve technical issues reported by our business partners and stakeholders, with the necessary tools and resources to minimize disruption and accelerate productivity. You will act as the primary liaison for the IT Service Desk and IT Engineering Teams to bridge their collective support requirements and business needs. You'll become the Subject Matter Expert for support issues related to Access Management, Application Support, and general IT inquiries and work with our IT Engineering team to develop tooling to enhance support operations. This role requires a deep understanding and expertise of IT system administration and management utilizing IDP and MDM services, such as Microsoft Azure EntraID, Intune, Jamf, and SaaS to manage support for core Corporate IT programs and processes.

About the Role

As an IT Support Escalation Engineer, you will be at the forefront of managing and optimizing IT Support Escalations processes and handling major incidents. Your expertise will drive the integration of ITIL practices into our workflows, improve our IT service management, and enhance overall user experience. You'll work closely with corresponding IT teams to develop custom applications, manage integrations, and automate processes within IT systems such as ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure EntraID, Intune, and Jamf.

This role demands a balance of technical proficiency and strategic thinking, as you will be responsible for both day-to-day management of escalations and enhancing triage protocols. Your work will not only improve internal operations but also support our global expansion efforts by ensuring a seamless, efficient IT infrastructure.

This is an onsite role requiring a presence in our San Francisco office five days a week.

In this role, you will:

Leverage extensive expertise in identity providers (IDP) such as Azure, and mobile device management (MDM) systems like Jamf and Intune, while proficiently managing a broad spectrum of SaaS applications.

Serve as a strong communicator and liaison between technical teams, including Tier 1 support and IT engineering, to facilitate better understanding and cooperation.

Mentor service desk team members and enhance their proficiency, possibly through tailored training sessions and development programs.

Demonstrate deep knowledge in access management, application support, systems integration, and AV support, managing complex technical issues effectively.

Create and maintain comprehensive technical guides, runbooks, and documentation to simplify complex processes for junior team members and the service desk team.

Identify technical improvement areas and proactively implement enhancements to optimize support workflows.

Apply problem-solving skills to tackle challenging issues that require thoughtful analysis and creative solutions with precision and diligence

Adapt and thrive in dynamic environments, implementing changes that significantly improve operational efficiency and user satisfaction.

Employ bash and Python scripting skills to automate tasks and processes, enhancing service management and streamlining cross-functional business operations.

You might thrive in this role if you:

You have a strong understanding of identity providers (IDP) like Azure, mobile device management (MDM) systems such as Jamf and Intune, and are proficient in administering a wide range of SaaS applications.

You are skilled in automating tasks and processes using bash and Python scripting, aiming to enhance service management and streamline cross-functional business operations.

You possess in-depth knowledge of access management, application support, systems integration, and AV support, and can effectively manage complex technical issues.

You have experience creating and maintaining detailed technical guides, runbooks, and documentation that simplify complex processes for junior team members and the service desk team.

You excel at identifying areas for technical improvements and are proactive in implementing enhancements to optimize support workflows.

You are a strong communicator who can serve as a liaison between technical teams, including Tier 1 support and IT engineering teams, facilitating better understanding and cooperation.

You are enthusiastic about mentoring and improving the proficiency of service desk team members, potentially through tailored training sessions and development programs.

You have a knack for problem-solving and enjoy tackling challenging issues that require thoughtful analysis and creative solutions.

You value precision in your work and are diligent about documenting processes and outcomes to ensure consistency and quality in service delivery.

You are adaptable and thrive in environments where you can implement changes that significantly impact operational efficiency and user satisfaction.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

Annual Salary Range

$185K – $225K • Offers Equity USD