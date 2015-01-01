About the team

The Human Data Team is responsible for building a system to manage our AI trainers who teach our models how to behave and solve complex problems. We use data from AI trainers to power alignment with the instruction following models and to train AI to leverage web browsing when answering questions.

This is a brand new team, and we seek to hire the founding members in the roles of Technical Program Manager and Full-Stack Engineers.

About the role

As a Full-Stack Engineer, you will closely collaborate with our world-class research teams to build and deploy powerful AI systems and products that can perform previously impossible tasks and achieve unprecedented levels of performance.

In this role, you will design and develop the tools & dashboards required for a variety of cutting-edge AI research and consumer projects and build flexible infrastructure and intuitive UI experiences.

Ideally you:

Have strong web development skills, building both clean UIs and reusable middleware and component systems.

Have proficiency in TypeScript and React for front-end development

Have experience building stable/scalable Web APIs and services

Have Python expertise (including async) and using either Flask or FastAPI.

Have experience driving large-scale projects in a fast-paced and highly collaborative environment

Like building general frameworks and infrastructure that could be used for many different projects

Enjoy fast-paced, collaborative, and cutting-edge research environments

Are interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology (see our Charter for examples of our goals) and care deeply about the impact of ML models on people's lives; how to maximize the benefits and mitigate the possible harms.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

