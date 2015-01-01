Skip to main content
Online Storage Infrastructure Engineer, Applied Engineering

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

About the Team

The Applied Engineering team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

You’ll join the team that’s behind OpenAI’s database systems which powers products users love like ChatGPT and OpenAI APIs. 

About the Role

At OpenAI, the database team is responsible for designing, building, and operating online storage solutions, as well as creating well designed and easy to use storage services / libraries on storage infra. We currently operate two real-time storage systems: CosmosDB and PostgresDB. 

As an Online Storage Infrastructure engineer, you’ll contribute to the reliability, efficiency, high availability, security, and user-friendliness of our database systems in a fast paced environment. 

You’ll help design ergonomic abstractions on top of our online storage infrastructure, so that product engineers can do their jobs more effectively. 

You are well versed with infrastructure tooling such as Terraform, worked with Kubernetes, and have strong SRE skill sets. 

In this role, you will:

  • Design, build, and maintain storage infrastructure systems while ensuring scalability, reliability, and security 
  • Ensure our infrastructure can scale reliably to the next several orders of magnitude
  • Accelerate company productivity by empowering your fellow engineers & teammates with excellent user interface and infrastructure, providing a best in class experience
  • Leverage strong collaboration and communication skills to abstract customer requests into a platform vision. 
  • Bring new features and capabilities to the world by partnering with product engineers, safety systems and other teams to build the technical foundations
  • Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed 

You might thrive in this role if you: 

  • Have 8+ years in database infrastructure and storage interface design 
  • 10+ years of relevant industry experience in a fast paced, high growth tech environment.
  • Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable, secure systems
  • Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapid change
  • Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others

Some of the technologies you’ll be working with include CosmosDB, Postgres, and other database solutions. 

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Annual Salary Range
$160,000$385,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

