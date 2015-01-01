San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The Applied Engineering team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses.
We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
You’ll join the team that’s behind OpenAI’s database systems which powers products users love like ChatGPT and OpenAI APIs.
About the Role
At OpenAI, the database team is responsible for designing, building, and operating online storage solutions, as well as creating well designed and easy to use storage services / libraries on storage infra. We currently operate two real-time storage systems: CosmosDB and PostgresDB.
As an Online Storage Infrastructure engineer, you’ll contribute to the reliability, efficiency, high availability, security, and user-friendliness of our database systems in a fast paced environment.
You’ll help design ergonomic abstractions on top of our online storage infrastructure, so that product engineers can do their jobs more effectively.
You are well versed with infrastructure tooling such as Terraform, worked with Kubernetes, and have strong SRE skill sets.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Some of the technologies you’ll be working with include CosmosDB, Postgres, and other database solutions.
This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
