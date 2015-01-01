About the Team

The Applied Engineering team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to consumers and businesses.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

You’ll join the team that’s behind OpenAI’s database systems which powers products users love like ChatGPT and OpenAI APIs.

About the Role

At OpenAI, the database team is responsible for designing, building, and operating online storage solutions, as well as creating well designed and easy to use storage services / libraries on storage infra. We currently operate two real-time storage systems: CosmosDB and PostgresDB.

As an Online Storage Infrastructure engineer, you’ll contribute to the reliability, efficiency, high availability, security, and user-friendliness of our database systems in a fast paced environment.

You’ll help design ergonomic abstractions on top of our online storage infrastructure, so that product engineers can do their jobs more effectively.

You are well versed with infrastructure tooling such as Terraform, worked with Kubernetes, and have strong SRE skill sets.

In this role, you will:

Design, build, and maintain storage infrastructure systems while ensuring scalability, reliability, and security

Ensure our infrastructure can scale reliably to the next several orders of magnitude

Accelerate company productivity by empowering your fellow engineers & teammates with excellent user interface and infrastructure, providing a best in class experience

Leverage strong collaboration and communication skills to abstract customer requests into a platform vision.

Bring new features and capabilities to the world by partnering with product engineers, safety systems and other teams to build the technical foundations

Like all other teams, we are responsible for the reliability of the systems we build. This includes an on-call rotation to respond to critical incidents as needed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 8+ years in database infrastructure and storage interface design

10+ years of relevant industry experience in a fast paced, high growth tech environment.

Take pride in building and operating scalable, reliable, secure systems

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapid change

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others

Some of the technologies you’ll be working with include CosmosDB, Postgres, and other database solutions.

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $160,000 — $385,000 USD