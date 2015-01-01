About the Team

Privacy is a cornerstone of our mission at OpenAI. As a part of the Privacy Team, you will work on the frontlines of safeguarding user data while ensuring the usability and efficiency of our AI systems. You will help us understand and implement the latest research in privacy-enhancing technologies such as differential privacy, federated learning, and memorization in a large language model. Moreover, you will focus on investigating the interaction between privacy and machine learning, developing innovative techniques to improve data anonymization, and preventing model inversion and membership inference attacks.

Your responsibilities could involve designing privacy-preserving machine learning algorithms, enhancing the privacy guarantees of our AI models, and studying the trade-offs between model performance and data privacy. You will also work on creating privacy standards and guidelines for AI system development and deployment, and conduct exploratory research to mitigate the unintended consequences of AI and machine learning on privacy. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with various teams at OpenAI to integrate privacy-enhancing methods into our AI systems.

Your work will not only contribute to OpenAI’s goal of ensuring artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity but will also help shape the discourse on privacy in the age of AI, fostering a broader impact on the technology industry and society at large.

About the Role

In this role, you must:

Have strong programming skills

Have experience working in large distributed systems

Be excited about OpenAI’s approach to research

This role may be a great fit if you:

Are interested in and thoughtful about the impacts of AI technology

H past experience in creating high-performance implementations of deep learning algorithms

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $245,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

