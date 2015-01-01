About the Team

The Applied team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.

We seek to learn from deployment and broadly distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. We aim to make our innovative tools globally accessible, transcending geographic, economic, or platform barriers. Our commitment is to facilitate the use of AI to enhance lives, fostered by rigorous insights into how people use our products.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced frontend engineer to join our Applied Engineering team. You’ll work in a deeply iterative, collaborative, fast-paced environment to bring our technology to millions of users around the world, and ensure it’s delivered with safety and reliability in mind. We value engineers who are self-starters, care deeply about the end user experience, and take pride in building products to solve customer needs.

In this role, you will:

Partner closely with research, product, and design to bring new features and research capabilities to the world

Design and build efficient and reusable front-end systems that drive complex web applications

Plan and deploy front end infrastructure necessary to build, test, and deploy our products

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building production web apps at scale using TypeScript, React and other web technologies

Are comfortable building complex applications and systems from the ground up, with limited development infrastructure available to you

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$245K – $385K USD