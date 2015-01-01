About the Team

Our team brings OpenAI’s most capable technology to the world through our products. Most recently, we released ChatGPT, GPT-4, the Whisper API, and DALL-E. We empower consumers and developers alike to use and access our start-of-the-art AI models, allowing them to do things that they’ve never been able to before.

Across all product lines, we ensure that these powerful tools are used responsibly. This is a key part of OpenAI’s path towards safely deploying broadly beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We're looking for an engineer to join our team at OpenAI to help us scale up our critical inference infrastructure, which efficiently services every customer request to use our state-of-the-art AI models, including GPT-4 and Dall-E.

In this role, you will:

Work alongside machine learning researchers, engineers, and product managers to bring our latest technologies into production.

Introduce new techniques, tools, and architecture that improve the performance, latency, throughput, and efficiency of our deployed models.

Build tools to give us visibility into our bottlenecks and sources of instability and then design and implement solutions to address the highest priority issues.

Optimize our code and fleet of Azure VMs to utilize every FLOP and every GB of GPU RAM of our hardware.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have an understanding of modern ML architectures and an intuition for how to optimize their performance, particularly for inference.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done.

Have at least 3 years of professional software engineering experience.

Are an expert in core HPC technologies: InfiniBand, MPI, CUDA.

Understand how to overlap compute and communication to maximize utilization of scarce compute, memory, and bandwidth resources.

Have experience architecting, observing, and debugging production distributed systems.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed.

Have needed to rebuild or substantially refactor production systems several times over due to rapidly increasing scale.

Are self-directed and enjoy figuring out the most important problem to work on.

Have a good intuition for when off-the-shelf solutions will work, and build tools to accelerate your own workflow quickly if they won’t.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.