About the Team

The Growth team's core responsibility is to create the best customer experience across all segments of the OpenAI business. We draw inspiration from a diverse set of customers – ranging from individuals venturing into ChatGPT for their inaugural experience to well-established enterprises building products to deliver value to their own customers. Our focus is on enduring customer and business impact through initiatives, large and small, firmly rooted in data and insights.

About the Role

We are looking for founding members for our Growth team, responsible for fostering engagement and generating impact throughout the entire customer journey for our API and Platform products. Your role will involve leveraging technical skills, generating qualitative and quantitative, and exceptional project and stakeholder management to deliver lasting and direct business impact. You’ll achieve this through close partnerships with sales, marketing, product, engineering, support, and other stakeholders across the company.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Be accountable for key performance indicators of the reach and impact of your work

Serve as a key strategy partner to Product, Sales, and Success teams, defining and scoping new opportunities for our API offerings.

Execute technical competitive research to maintain a comprehensive understanding of the AI market landscape.

Scope and conduct complex data analyses in collaboration with data teams, identifying trends and opportunities.

Partner with product, engineering, design, and the broader product team to deliver improvements that enhance the customer experience.

Establish direct connections with developers, gathering feedback and insights to inform product development.

Continually synthesize learnings to foster high-impact connections across the organization.

Present your results and recommendations to leaders and facilitate decisions

You might thrive in this role if you:

Experience in growth, business operations, or another role that marries strategy, operations, and data in tech, finance or consulting.

Have experience working on products where developers, engineers, or technical teams are the customer

Use tools like SQL, Python, Excel and other BI tools (Mode, Tableau, Looker, etc.) daily

Are comfortable reading and writing some code to prototype or test API and platform features

Have extensive experience in taking end-to-end ownership of large, ambiguous problems and breaking them down into clear, actionable plans.

Can context switch with ease and dynamically prioritize a portfolio of work

Have a proven track record of leading cross functional projects with a broad set of stakeholders to success

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

Base Salary $265K – $325K USD