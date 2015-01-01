About the Team

The Intelligence and Investigations team seeks to rapidly detect and disrupt abuse in AI and generative AI technologies to ensure their safe use. We are dedicated to identifying emerging abuse trends, analyzing risks, and working with our internal partners to implement effective mitigation strategies to protect against misuse. Our efforts contribute to OpenAI's overarching goal of developing AI that benefits humanity.

About the Role

As a Scaled Collections Engineer, you’ll be focused on Intel & Investigations matters at OpenAI, ensuring the safety of AI for all.

We seek a self-starter to develop OpenAI-based tools for internal teams, enabling them to manage large datasets, combat abuse, and support crucial decisions. You will act as a key technical link across technical teams like Platform Integrity and Safety Systems, leading the creation of innovative data collection and analysis tools. The ideal candidate will have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, experience in developing systems for data handling, and a commitment to responsible AI use. Excellent communication skills and a dedication to continuous learning are essential.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Build internal systems that detect and triage targeted open-source signals at scale

Be a crucial technical bridge between our Intelligence needs and technical teams like Platform Integrity, Safety Systems, and Research

Design user interfaces for non-technical investigators and analysts

Prototype new applications to automate team workflows and route leads

Report on scaled impact using advanced data analysis and visualization products

Work closely with internal stakeholders and address their technical intelligence needs

You might thrive in this role if you have/are:

Experience in engineering and project management, ideally focusing on security, intelligence, or data analysis products.

Strong technical background and proven track record of building and maintaining systems that enable users to make sense of large, open-domain datasets, fight abuse, and inform high-stakes decisions.

Proficiency in data analysis, SQL / Python, and application of novel AI techniques for problem-solving.

Demonstrated ability to leverage cross-functional teams, manage complex product ecosystems, and deliver results in a fast-paced and sometimes ambiguous environment.

Strong belief in & passion for the value of AI in enabling humans to better understand the complexity of the world

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$320K • Offers Equity USD