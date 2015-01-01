About the Team

The Sora team is working on making video a key capability of OpenAI’s foundation models. We are a hybrid research and product team that seeks to understand and expand the capabilities of our video models, while ensuring their reliability and safety. We accomplish this both through directly studying and experimenting with the models, as well as deploying them into the real-world to distribute their benefits widely.

About the Role

As a Distributed Systems/ML engineer, you will work on improving the training throughput for our internal training framework and enable researchers to experiment with new ideas. This requires good engineering (for example designing, implementing, and optimizing state-of-the-art AI models), writing bug-free machine learning code (surprisingly difficult!), and acquiring deep knowledge of the performance of supercomputers. We’re looking for people who love optimizing performance, understanding distributed systems, and who cannot stand having bugs in their code.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate with researchers to enable them to develop systems-efficient video models and architectures

Apply the latest techniques to our internal training framework to achieve impressive hardware efficiency for our training runs

Profile and optimize our training framework

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience working with multi-modal ML pipelines

Love diving deep into systems implementations and understanding their fundamentals in order to improve their performance and maintainability

Have strong software engineering skills and are proficient in Python.

Have experience understanding and optimizing training kernels

Are passionate about understanding stable training dynamics

