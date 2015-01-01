About the team

Frontier AI models have the potential to benefit all of humanity, but also pose increasingly severe risks. To ensure that AI promotes positive change, we have dedicated a team to help us best prepare for the development of increasingly capable frontier AI models. This team, Preparedness, reports directly to our CTO and is tasked with identifying, tracking, and preparing for catastrophic risks related to frontier AI models.

Specifically, the mission of the Preparedness team is to:

Closely monitor and predict the evolving capabilities of frontier AI systems, with an eye towards misuse risks whose impact could be catastrophic (not necessarily existential) to our society; and Ensure we have concrete procedures, infrastructure and partnerships to mitigate these risks and, more broadly, to safely handle the development of powerful AI systems.

Our team will tightly connect capability assessment, evaluations, and internal red teaming for frontier models, as well as overall coordination on AGI preparedness. The team’s core goal is to ensure that we have the infrastructure needed for the safety of highly-capable AI systems—from the models we develop in the near future to those with AGI-level capabilities.

About you

We are looking to hire an exceptional technical program manager that can push the boundaries of our frontier models. Specifically, we are looking for those that will help us shape our empirical grasp of the whole spectrum of AI safety concerns and will own individual threads within this endeavor end-to-end. We are running complex evaluations and looking for a strong TPM to help support them.

In this role, you will:

Work on identifying emerging AI safety risks and new methodologies for exploring the impact of these risks

Design evaluations of frontier AI models that assess the extent of identified risks, using the latest research on capability elicitation

Perform statistical analyses on our frontier evaluations

Collaborate with cross-functional teams within and outside of OpenAI to translate our technical findings into policy recommendations

Contribute to the refinement of risk management and the overall development of "best practice" guidelines for AI safety evaluations

Ideal (but not necessarily hard-and-fast) background:

Basic coding ability in Python

Working knowledge of simple statistical analyses and experimental design

At least 1-2 years of full-time work experience either as a product manager, management consultant (focused on the tech space), technical program manager or machine learning engineer / software engineer at a fast-paced startup

Minimum undergraduate degree in computer science, statistics, data science, or applied mathematics

Experience with machine learning / artificial intelligence and interest in how cutting-edge AI systems will impact society

Experience owning fast-paced projects end-to-end and project managing, prioritizing, scoping work and writing documents

Able to operate effectively in a dynamic and extremely fast-paced research environment as well as scope and deliver projects end-to-end

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $220,000 — $340,000 USD