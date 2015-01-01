Skip to main content
Careers

Solutions Architect, ChatGPT Enterprise

San Francisco, California, United States — Go To Market

Apply now

About the Team

The Success team is responsible for the customer experience on both the ChatGPT Enterprise Product and the OpenAI API, ensuring enterprises and developers maximize benefit, value, and adoption from our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for a technically savvy, strategic and business-minded Solutions Architect to partner with our customers and GTM team to help drive the adoption of our cutting-edge AI technologies in enterprise environments. You will work closely with clients to seamlessly integrate with their existing systems and workflows with ChatGPT Enterprise, ensuring their success in leveraging our platform for transformative outcomes.

Responsibilities

  • Serve as a technical point of contact alongside Customer Success Managers for enterprise clients, guiding them in integrating ChatGPT technologies into their business processes.
  • Lead technical discovery sessions, understand client needs, and translate them into actionable solutions.
  • Design and deliver tailored AI solutions, addressing clients' unique challenges and security requirements.
  • Contribute to the development of OpenAI's technical resources, documentation, and best practices to scale the impact of the role.
  • Provide ongoing technical consultation to clients, ensuring the smooth operation and optimal performance of ChatGPT Enterprise.

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

  • Have 7+ years of technical consulting (or equivalent) experience.
  • Are proficient in Python and Javascript.
  • Led complex technical projects and programs with many stakeholders.
  • Can proactively identify opportunities for maximizing our customers’ business value.
  • Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done to ensure both your team and our customers succeed.
  • Have a humble attitude and an eagerness to help others with empathy.
  • Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.
  • Thrive in dynamic environments and can navigate ambiguity with ease.

#L1-JV1

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$220,000$280,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Apply now