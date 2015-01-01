About the Team

The Success team is responsible for the customer experience on both the ChatGPT Enterprise Product and the OpenAI API, ensuring enterprises and developers maximize benefit, value, and adoption from our highly-capable models. OpenAI's customers represent a range of diverse backgrounds and maturity, from early-stage startups to established global enterprises.

About the Role

We are looking for a technically savvy, strategic and business-minded Solutions Architect to partner with our customers and GTM team to help drive the adoption of our cutting-edge AI technologies in enterprise environments. You will work closely with clients to seamlessly integrate with their existing systems and workflows with ChatGPT Enterprise, ensuring their success in leveraging our platform for transformative outcomes.

Responsibilities

Serve as a technical point of contact alongside Customer Success Managers for enterprise clients, guiding them in integrating ChatGPT technologies into their business processes.

Lead technical discovery sessions, understand client needs, and translate them into actionable solutions.

Design and deliver tailored AI solutions, addressing clients' unique challenges and security requirements.

Contribute to the development of OpenAI's technical resources, documentation, and best practices to scale the impact of the role.

Provide ongoing technical consultation to clients, ensuring the smooth operation and optimal performance of ChatGPT Enterprise.

You’ll thrive in this role if you:

Have 7+ years of technical consulting (or equivalent) experience.

Are proficient in Python and Javascript.

Led complex technical projects and programs with many stakeholders.

Can proactively identify opportunities for maximizing our customers’ business value.

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done to ensure both your team and our customers succeed.

Have a humble attitude and an eagerness to help others with empathy.

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Thrive in dynamic environments and can navigate ambiguity with ease.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $220,000 — $280,000 USD