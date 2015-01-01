About the team

Frontier AI models have the potential to benefit all of humanity, but also pose increasingly severe risks. To ensure that AI promotes positive change, we have dedicated a team to help us best prepare for the development of increasingly capable frontier AI models. This team, Preparedness, reports directly to our CTO and is tasked with identifying, tracking, and preparing for catastrophic risks related to frontier AI models.

Specifically, the mission of the Preparedness team is to:

Closely monitor and predict the evolving capabilities of frontier AI systems, with an eye towards misuse risks whose impact co Ensure we have concrete procedures, infrastructure and partnerships to mitigate these risks and, more broadly, to safely handle the development of powerful AI systems.

Our team will tightly connect capability assessment, evaluations, and internal red teaming for frontier models, as well as overall coordination on AGI preparedness. The team’s core goal is to ensure that we have the infrastructure needed for the safety of highly-capable AI systems—from the models we develop in the near future to those with AGI-level capabilities.

About you

We are looking to hire exceptional software engineers that can help push the boundaries of our frontier models and build the infrastructure to enable our team.

In this role, you will:

Help build (and then continuously refine) evaluations of frontier AI models that assess the extent of identified risks, using the latest research on capability elicitation

Design and build infrastructure, systems and processes that can support these kinds of evaluations, and scalably track their results

Work closely with other teams to incorporate monitoring of real-world misuse risks into our evaluation processes

Create lightweight full-stack applications to help demonstrate our results to external audiences

We expect you to be:

Able to operate effectively in a dynamic and extremely fast-paced research environment

Able to scope and deliver projects end-to-end

A builder who can get things done

It would be great if you also have:

A good understanding of the (nuances of) societal aspects of AI deployment

An ability to work cross-functionally

A humble attitude, an eagerness to help your colleagues, and a desire to do whatever it takes to make the team succeed.

Excellent communication skills

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $200,000 — $385,000 USD