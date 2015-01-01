About the Team

The Tax team is a vital part of OpenAI, ensuring compliance with tax laws and regulations while optimizing the company's tax position. We work closely with various departments to provide tax insights and strategies that support the company's growth and financial objectives.

About the Role

We are seeking an Indirect Tax Manager to manage and enhance OpenAI's transaction tax operations. You will be responsible for managing complex tax issues, including global indirect tax and tax technology implementation. You will closely collaborate with cross-functional teams such as finance, legal, and operations to ensure tax efficiency and compliance. You will report to the Indirect Tax Lead and work closely with the broader Tax team and external tax advisors.

This position is based in San Francisco, CA, with a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week. Relocation assistance is available for new hires.

In this role, you will:

Oversee and manage the preparation, filing, and payment of all indirect tax returns in a timely and accurate manner.

Conduct regular audits and reviews to ensure compliance with local, state, and federal tax regulations and legislation.

Liaise with tax authorities and external auditors, managing any queries or disputes that may arise.

Keep abreast of changes in tax legislation and advise on the implications for the company.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to provide tax insights and strategies for business initiatives and transactions.

Manage relationships with external tax advisors and consultants.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

A Bachelor's degree with 7+ years of progressive experience in tax roles, including a strong background in indirect tax

A CPA or equivalent, with a deep understanding of US indirect tax laws and regulations.

Previous experience in a Big Four firm and/or high-growth pre-IPO companies.

Proven ability to manage complex tax issues and provide effective tax solutions.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain tax concepts to non-tax stakeholders.

Experience with tax software and systems, particularly NetSuite, is a plus.

Strong analytical skills and experience in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

Annual Salary

Base salary $190K • Offers Equity USD