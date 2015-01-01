About the team

The Applied team at OpenAI safely brings cutting-edge technology to the world. We have released groundbreaking products such as ChatGPT, Plugins, DALL·E, and APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning. Our team also manages large-scale inference infrastructure. With much more on the horizon, our impact continues to grow.

Our customers create fast-growing businesses using our APIs, enabling product features previously unimaginable. ChatGPT exemplifies the current scope of possibilities. We prioritize the responsible use of our powerful tools, valuing safe deployment over unchecked expansion.

Within Applied Engineering, the Financial Engineering team ensures that our diverse products are monetized effectively to accommodate customers' varying needs and scales. Collaborating closely with the GTM and Finance teams, we strive to tailor our billing stack to our evolving internal requirements. We seek an experienced engineer to architect and refine our billing systems, enhancing their functionality to meet the demands of our increasingly complex and expansive product offerings.

In this role, you will:

Architect and build the next generation of billing and monetization systems at OpenAI.

Develop across the stack to create comprehensive billing integrations for our diverse range of ChatGPT and API users.

Design a versatile billing platform suitable for both subscription and usage-based offerings, ensuring scalability and enterprise readiness/flexibility.

Construct and integrate tools that empower internal teams to seamlessly incorporate billing data into their workflows.

Collaborate closely with a wide array of stakeholders, including the Product, Data, Finance, and Go-To-Market teams, as well as fellow engineers.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Possess a minimum of 5 years of professional software engineering experience, with added experience in payments, billing, or monetization seen as a bonus.

Enjoy engaging with various partners, particularly those outside of engineering.

Have a keen and innate desire to learn and acquire new skills, coupled with a strong ability to impart that knowledge clearly and succinctly to others.

Bring significant experience in developing (and redeveloping) production systems to launch new product capabilities and to handle scaling challenges.

Are deeply invested in creating an exceptional user experience, taking pride in crafting products that address customer needs.

Ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary Range

$310K – $450K USD