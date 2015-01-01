About the Team

The Compute team works on the design of our AI supercomputers, doing everything from workload modeling to accelerator co-design. We’re leaning into our partnerships to make data center co-design an integral part of this process, and are looking for a founding engineer to lead this work.

This team will be responsible for working with partners to optimize existing and future data centers for our workloads, and identifying promising new power distribution and cooling technologies.

If you’re excited to work at the intersection of cutting edge deep learning and data center design this role is for you!

About the Role

In this role, you will:

Work closely with our partners on the design of data centers for AI workloads.

Evaluate emerging technologies and influence industry standards

Work with our internal teams to diagnose issues in our production environments.

As the scope of the role and team grows, understand and influence roadmaps for hardware partners for our datacenter networks, racks, and accelerators.



You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 10 years of industry experience, including experience building hyperscale data centers and/or HPC data centers.

Have a strong bias toward action, and won’t take no for an answer.

Are familiar with GPU servers and how AI workloads place different requirements on data centers.

Have a strong intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills; and an equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others.

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Annual Salary Range

$440K – $530K USD