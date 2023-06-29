Insights from global conversations

Our users and developers are already building valuable applications.

We were inspired by the creativity and resourcefulness we saw on the trip. In Nigeria, high school students told us how they used ChatGPT to help break down complicated study topics. In Singapore, civil servants are incorporating OpenAI tools to provide public services more efficiently. In France, a grocery chain is using our tools to help customers reduce food waste and developers are using our tools to make code more efficient and secure. (We’re eager to hear more about how our services are making an impact—if you’ve got a story you think we should know about, please contact us.)





There are common hopes and concerns for AI’s impact among communities.

Many people shared their enthusiasm for the promise of the tools to expand and improve access to personalized education and healthcare, boost economic growth, and enable professionals across the board to reduce administrative tasks and focus on the highest-impact aspects of their work. There’s growing demand for code and services around the world, and more natural user interfaces can reduce literacy barriers and expand access to services. At the same time, many people we spoke to raised concerns related to misinformation, economic displacement, and safety and security risks of increasingly powerful models.





Policymakers everywhere are deeply engaged on AI.

Policymakers are focused on ensuring safe and beneficial deployment of current tools, and serious about addressing the positive potential as well as the risks of future models. We sat down with dozens of senior policymakers and heads of state around the globe to understand their approach to the rapid adoption of large AI models. What we heard was remarkably consistent: leaders want to maximize the benefit of this new technology for their citizens while putting in place appropriate guardrails to manage its risks, both those from the technology that exists today and those we expect to emerge as the technology becomes more powerful. The policymakers we spoke with want ongoing dialogue with, and safety commitments from, leading AI labs to be a key element of their approach, and are supportive of exploring a global framework to manage powerful future AI systems.





People want to know more about our core values.

The trip allowed us to reinforce our intentions. For example, one common question was on our use of customer data, giving us an opportunity to reiterate that we do not train on API customer data, and that ChatGPT users can easily opt-out as well. We also had a chance to share that we have always been focused on building thoughtful safety mechanisms—not only for AGI, but also for the AI products we’re shipping today. We will continue to invest deeply into making current systems safe before they are released and into improving them based on user feedback.

