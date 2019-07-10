Why responsible AI development needs cooperation on safety

It’s important to ensure that it’s in the economic interest of companies to build and release AI systems that are safe, secure, and socially beneficial. This is true even if we think AI companies and their employees have an independent desire to do this, since AI systems are more likely to be safe and beneficial if the economic interests of AI companies are not in tension with their desire to build their systems responsibly.

This claim might seem redundant because developing and deploying products that do not pose a risk to society is generally in a company’s economic interest. People wouldn’t pay much for a car without functioning brakes, for example. But if multiple companies are trying to develop a similar product, they can feel pressure to rush it to market, resulting in less safety work prior to release.

Such problems generally arise in contexts where external regulation is weak or non-existent. Appropriate regulation of goods and services provided in the marketplace can reduce corner-cutting on safety. This can benefit the users of goods and services as well as the sector itself—the airline sector as a whole benefits commercially from the fact that governments around the world are vigilant about safety, for example, and that when incidents occur, they are always investigated in detail. Conventional regulatory mechanisms may be less effective in dealing with AI, however, due to the rate at which the technology is developing and the large information asymmetries between developers and regulators. Our paper explores what factors might drive or dampen such a rush to deployment, and suggests strategies for improving cooperation between AI developers. Developers “cooperate” not by ceasing to compete but by taking appropriate safety precautions, and they are more likely to do this if they are confident their competitors will do the same.

