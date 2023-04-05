Our approach to AI safety

We work hard to prevent foreseeable risks before deployment, however, there is a limit to what we can learn in a lab. Despite extensive research and testing, we cannot predict all of the beneficial ways people will use our technology, nor all the ways people will abuse it. That’s why we believe that learning from real-world use is a critical component of creating and releasing increasingly safe AI systems over time.

We cautiously and gradually release new AI systems—with substantial safeguards in place—to a steadily broadening group of people and make continuous improvements based on the lessons we learn.

We make our most capable models available through our own services and through an API so developers can build this technology directly into their apps. This allows us to monitor for and take action on misuse, and continually build mitigations that respond to the real ways people misuse our systems—not just theories about what misuse might look like.

Real-world use has also led us to develop increasingly nuanced policies against behavior that represents a genuine risk to people while still allowing for the many beneficial uses of our technology.

Crucially, we believe that society must have time to update and adjust to increasingly capable AI, and that everyone who is affected by this technology should have a significant say in how AI develops further. Iterative deployment has helped us bring various stakeholders into the conversation about the adoption of AI technology more effectively than if they hadn't had firsthand experience with these tools.

