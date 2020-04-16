Improving verifiability in AI development

While a growing number of organizations have articulated ethics principles to guide their AI development process, it can be difficult for those outside of an organization to verify whether the organization’s AI systems reflect those principles in practice. This ambiguity makes it harder for stakeholders such as users, policymakers, and civil society to scrutinize AI developers’ claims about properties of AI systems and could fuel competitive corner-cutting, increasing social risks and harms. The report describes existing and potential mechanisms that can help stakeholders grapple with questions like:

Can I (as a user) verify the claims made about the level of privacy protection guaranteed by a new AI system I’d like to use for machine translation of sensitive documents?

Can I (as a regulator) trace the steps that led to an accident caused by an autonomous vehicle? Against what standards should an autonomous vehicle company’s safety claims be compared?

Can I (as an academic) conduct impartial research on the risks associated with large-scale AI systems when I lack the computing resources of industry?

Can I (as an AI developer) verify that my competitors in a given area of AI development will follow best practices rather than cut corners to gain an advantage?

The 10 mechanisms highlighted in the report are listed below, along with recommendations aimed at advancing each one. (See the report for discussion of how these mechanisms support verifiable claims as well as relevant caveats about our findings.)

