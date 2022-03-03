Economic impacts research at OpenAI

Core to our mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity is understanding the economic impacts that our models will have or are having on individuals and society as a whole. Developing tools to rigorously measure the economic impacts of our models is essential to making smarter development and deployment decisions and critical to informing public policy options that maximize human prosperity and minimize the risk of economic harms from AI. Our ability to generate high quality evidence to inform these decisions will be greatly enhanced by developing a range of productive research partnerships, and we firmly believe that AI developers need to support external researchers undertaking this work, rather than exclusively conducting research in-house.

Under this premise, you can see our first public research agenda on these topics. This describes our preliminary priorities for research on the economic impacts of large language models broadly. We are excited to complement this research agenda with concrete action to facilitate improved measurement of the economic impacts of our models. We are launching a call for expressions of interest from researchers interested in studying the economic impacts of Codex and our other large language model releases like GPT-3, ChatGPT, and DALL-E 2 and a portal for customers to submit interest in supporting this work. You can find more information on both below.

