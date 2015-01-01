Skip to main content

GPT-4 is OpenAI’s most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses

Two people sitting together chatting on individual brick-colored upholstered armchairs in front of an expansive, paned window, one person is grinning and the other person smirking

GPT-4 can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities.

Tabs

GPT-4 is more creative and collaborative than ever before. It can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.

Input
Explain the plot of Cinderella in a sentence where each word has to begin with the next letter in the alphabet from A to Z, without repeating any letters.
Output

GPT-4 surpasses ChatGPT in its advanced reasoning capabilities.

ChatGPT
Input
Andrew is free from 11 am to 3 pm, Joanne is free from noon to 2 pm and then 3:30 pm to 5 pm. Hannah is available at noon for half an hour, and then 4 pm to 6 pm. What are some options for start times for a 30 minute meeting for Andrew, Hannah, and Joanne?
Output
GPT-4
Input
Andrew is free from 11 am to 3 pm, Joanne is free from noon to 2 pm and then 3:30 pm to 5 pm. Hannah is available at noon for half an hour, and then 4 pm to 6 pm. What are some options for start times for a 30 minute meeting for Andrew, Hannah, and Joanne?
Output

GPT-4 outperforms ChatGPT by scoring in higher approximate percentiles among test-takers.

Uniform Bar Exam

10th

ChatGPT

90th

GPT-4

Biology Olympiad

31st

ChatGPT

99th

GPT-4 (with vision)

Following the research path from GPT, GPT-2, and GPT-3, our deep learning approach leverages more data and more computation to create increasingly sophisticated and capable language models.

GPT-4 Line Motif

We spent 6 months making GPT-4 safer and more aligned. GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on our internal evaluations.

Safety & alignment

Training with human feedback
We incorporated more human feedback, including feedback submitted by ChatGPT users, to improve GPT-4’s behavior. We also worked with over 50 experts for early feedback in domains including AI safety and security.

Continuous improvement from real-world use
We’ve applied lessons from real-world use of our previous models into GPT-4’s safety research and monitoring system. Like ChatGPT, we’ll be updating and improving GPT-4 at a regular cadence as more people use it.

GPT-4-assisted safety research
GPT-4’s advanced reasoning and instruction-following capabilities expedited our safety work. We used GPT-4 to help create training data for model fine-tuning and iterate on classifiers across training, evaluations, and monitoring.

Built with GPT-4

We’ve collaborated with organizations building innovative products with GPT-4.

  • Dropbox
  • Intercom
GPT-4 Line Motif

More on GPT-4

Research

GPT-4 is the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning.
View GPT-4 research

Infrastructure

GPT-4 was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers. Azure’s AI-optimized infrastructure also allows us to deliver GPT-4 to users around the world.

Limitations

GPT-4 still has many known limitations that we are working to address, such as social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts. We encourage and facilitate transparency, user education, and wider AI literacy as society adopts these models. We also aim to expand the avenues of input people have in shaping our models.

Availability

GPT-4 is available on ChatGPT Plus and as an API for developers to build applications and services.

We’re excited to see how people use GPT-4 as we work towards developing technologies that empower everyone.

View contributions
Try on ChatGPT Plus
Join API waitlist

Research

Product

Safety

Company

OpenAI © 2015 – 2023Terms & policiesPrivacy policy

Social