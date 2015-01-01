Training with human feedback

We incorporated more human feedback, including feedback submitted by ChatGPT users, to improve GPT-4’s behavior. We also worked with over 50 experts for early feedback in domains including AI safety and security.



Continuous improvement from real-world use

We’ve applied lessons from real-world use of our previous models into GPT-4’s safety research and monitoring system. Like ChatGPT, we’ll be updating and improving GPT-4 at a regular cadence as more people use it.

GPT-4-assisted safety research

GPT-4’s advanced reasoning and instruction-following capabilities expedited our safety work. We used GPT-4 to help create training data for model fine-tuning and iterate on classifiers across training, evaluations, and monitoring.

