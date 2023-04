GPT-4 contributions

Sam Altman, Katie Mayer, Bob McGrew, Mira Murati, Ilya Sutskever, Peter Welinder



Sandhini Agarwal, Greg Brockman, Miles Brundage, Adrien Ecoffet, Tyna Eloundou, David Farhi, Johannes Heidecke, Shengli Hu, Joost Huizinga, Roger Jiang, Gretchen Krueger, Jan Leike, Daniel Levy, Stephanie Lin, Ryan Lowe, Tong Mu, Hyeonwoo Noh, Jakub Pachocki, Jack Rae, Kendra Rimbach, Shibani Santurkar, Szymon Sidor, Benjamin Sokolowsky, Jie Tang, Chelsea Voss, Kai Xiao, Rowan Zellers, Chong Zhang, Marvin Zhang

Communications

Ruby Chen, Cory Decareaux, Thomas Degry, Steve Dowling, Niko Felix, Elie Georges, Anna Makanju, Andrew Mayne, Aalok Mehta, Elizabeth Proehl, Kendra Rimbach, Natalie Summers, Justin Jay Wang, Hannah Wong

Compute allocation support

Theresa Lopez, Elizabeth Tseng

Contracting, revenue, pricing & finance support

Brooke Chan, Denny Jin, Billie Jonn, Patricia Lue, Kyla Sheppard, Lauren Workman

Launch partners & product operations

Filipe de Avila Belbute Peres, Brittany Carey, Simón Posada Fishman, Isabella Fulford, Teddy Lee, Yaniv Markovski, Tolly Powell, Toki Sherbakov, Jessica Shieh, Natalie Staudacher, Preston Tuggle

Legal

Jake Berdine, Che Chang, Sheila Dunning, Ashley Pantuliano

Security & privacy engineering

Kevin Button, Fotis Chantzis, Wade Hickey, Xin Hu, Shino Jomoto, Matt Knight, Jake McNeil, Vinnie Monaco, Joel Parish, Bob Rotsted

System administration & on-call support

Morgan Grafstein, Francis Real, Mario Saltarelli

Authorship & credit attribution

David Farhi

We also acknowledge and thank every OpenAI team member not explicitly mentioned above, including the amazing people on the executive assistant, finance, go to market, human resources, legal, operations and recruiting teams. From hiring everyone in the company, to making sure we have an amazing office space, to building the administrative, HR, legal, and financial structures that allow us to do our best work, everyone at OpenAI has contributed to GPT-4.

We thank Microsoft for their partnership, especially Microsoft Azure for supporting model training with infrastructure design and management, and the Microsoft Bing team and Microsoft’s safety teams for their partnership on safe deployment.

We are grateful to our expert adversarial testers and red teamers who helped test our models at early stages of development and informed our risk assessments as well as the system card. Participation in this red teaming process is not an endorsement of the deployment plans of OpenAI or OpenAI’s policies: Steven Basart, Sophie Duba, Cèsar Ferri, Heather Frase, Gavin Hartnett, Jake J. Hecla, Dan Hendrycks, Jose Hernandez-Orallo, Alice Hunsberger, Rajiv W. Jain, Boru Gollo Jattani, Lauren Kahn, Dan Kaszeta, Sara Kingsley, Noam Kolt, Nathan Labenz, Eric Liddick, Andrew J. Lohn, Andrew MacPherson, Sam Manning, Mantas Mazeika, Anna Mills, Yael Moros, Jimin Mun, Aviv Ovadya, Roya Pakzad, Yifan Peng, Ciel Qi, Alex Rosenblatt, Paul Röttger, Maarten Sap, Wout Schellaert, George Shih, Muhammad Shoker, Melanie Subbiah, Bryan West, Andrew D. White, Anna Katariina Wisakanto, Akhila Yerukola, Lexin Zhou, Xuhui Zhou.





