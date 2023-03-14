Khan Academy is a nonprofit with a mission to provide a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. The organization offers thousands of lessons in math, science and the humanities for students of all ages.

But every student is unique, and their grasp of concepts and skills varies—by a lot. Some may breeze through a subject while others need step-by-step help. And when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted countless education systems, that disparity for a lot of classrooms only deepened.

“It’s challenging to keep everyone advancing, given their different needs,” says Khan Academy’s Chief Learning Officer Kristen DiCerbo. “They’re all at different levels. They all have different gaps. They all need different things to move forward. That is a problem we’ve been trying to solve for a long time.”

Today Khan Academy is announcing that it will use GPT-4 to power Khanmigo, an AI-powered assistant that functions as both a virtual tutor for students and a classroom assistant for teachers. The nonprofit began testing the newest version of OpenAI’s language model in 2022 and will initially make the Khanmigo pilot program available to a limited number of participants, though the public is invited to join the waitlist.

