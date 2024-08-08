GPT-4 is OpenAI’s most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses
Following the research path from GPT, GPT-2, and GPT-3, our deep learning approach leverages more data and more computation to create increasingly sophisticated and capable language models.
We spent 6 months making GPT-4 safer and more aligned. GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on our internal evaluations.
Safety & alignment
Training with human feedback We incorporated more human feedback, including feedback submitted by ChatGPT users, to improve GPT-4’s behavior. We also worked with over 50 experts for early feedback in domains including AI safety and security.
Continuous improvement from real-world use We’ve applied lessons from real-world use of our previous models into GPT-4’s safety research and monitoring system. Like ChatGPT, we’ll be updating and improving GPT-4 at a regular cadence as more people use it.
GPT-4-assisted safety research GPT-4’s advanced reasoning and instruction-following capabilities expedited our safety work. We used GPT-4 to help create training data for model fine-tuning and iterate on classifiers across training, evaluations, and monitoring.
Built with GPT-4
We’ve collaborated with organizations building innovative products with GPT-4.
More on GPT-4
Research
GPT-4 is the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning.
View GPT-4 research
Infrastructure
GPT-4 was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers. Azure’s AI-optimized infrastructure also allows us to deliver GPT-4 to users around the world.
Limitations
GPT-4 still has many known limitations that we are working to address, such as social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts. We encourage and facilitate transparency, user education, and wider AI literacy as society adopts these models. We also aim to expand the avenues of input people have in shaping our models.
Availability
GPT-4 is available on ChatGPT Plus and as an API for developers to build applications and services.