The key to a professional website is strong copy. Wix uses its technology, together with OpenAI, to power tools like their AI text creator and image generation within their platform.

“We started building the AI text creator with GPT‑3.5 since it was the best and fastest tool available,” says Oz Golan, Product Manager at Wix. “We then customize prompts based on our expertise—essentially decades’ worth of experience—in writing content for websites and observing online behaviors.”

Prompts within Wix’s AI text creator are engineered to generate the best titles, taglines, and paragraphs for their sites, and users benefit from receiving this contextual content, which is specific to their audience, business type, and intent.

Powered by OpenAI’s models, the AI text creator can also write product descriptions, create social media captions, and even auto-generate SEO-friendly title tags and meta descriptions directly from the Wix platform.

The team behind the AI text creator initially scoped the tool to focus on producing a single paragraph or title, but was able to expand its capabilities to write a full page and then entire websites and metadata.

“OpenAI’s APIs played a big role in making this possible,” says Golan. “They were simple to integrate and connect with the Wix infrastructure. They could also meet our requirements in all important aspects, from security to high throughput.”