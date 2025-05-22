CodeRabbit ⁠(opens in a new window) was launched in 2023 by a team of former engineering leaders who had felt the pain of slow, manual code reviews firsthand. While AI made it easier to write code, there weren’t tools to solve the biggest bottleneck: getting code shipped.

“You could generate a million lines of code,” says Sahil M. Bansal, Senior Product Manager at CodeRabbit. “But if your review process only supports 1,000 lines, that’s all you’re shipping.”

The insight was simple but powerful: the bottleneck in software development had shifted from code generation to code review. So the team focused on using OpenAI’s models not only to write code, but also to unlock the speed, accuracy, and intelligence required to review it. Over the last year, CodeRabbit has been used by more than 5,000 customers and 70,000 open-source projects.