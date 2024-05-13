Lowe’s fine-tunes OpenAI’s models to improve ecommerce data quality

Accurately presenting product information to customers throughout their shopping journey is a challenge faced by large retailers, aiming to ensure that what shoppers order will be exactly represented upon delivery.

To elevate the shopping experience for Lowe’s customers on Lowes.com, Lowe’s Data and AI team wanted to improve the accuracy of product descriptions. Inaccurate descriptions make it difficult for Lowe’s to plan and organize inventory, while creating friction in the online shopping experience. For instance, if a customer searches for a ‘copper bathroom faucet,’ they might see numerous chrome bathroom faucets instead. Similarly, a search for an ‘18-inch dishwasher’ could yield results for 24-inch dishwashers due to inaccurate product catalog titles or descriptions. As a result, fewer customers may complete purchases on Lowes.com.

The challenge of accurate product tagging is familiar to online retailers and even AI teams. AI engineers have been using techniques ranging from basic token matching with rule-based regular expressions to advanced natural language processing (NLP) methods to address these challenges. Humans then verify the flagged errors, but human error rates can be high. Human intervention also burdens associates with additional workload that doesn’t solve the problem of incorrectly flagged errors.

