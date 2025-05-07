The San Antonio Spurs use ChatGPT to scale impact on and off the court

Like every professional sports organization, the San Antonio Spurs face rising expectations. Fans want hyper-personalized stadium experiences, and the Spurs also sought ways to connect authentically with fans beyond San Antonio—especially in France, Argentina, and South Korea.

Inside the club, teams look for faster ways to analyze data, create content, and expand leadership programs and community impact, often with less overhead.

The Spurs realized that meeting these goals required more than a new technology mandate; it called for new ways of working together.

“We're very intentional about not chasing shiny objects,” says Charlie Kurian, Director of Business Strategy & Innovation at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We start with the goals, not the tools. Then we ask: what’s the most human-centered, efficient way to get there? We didn't want to just push a tool. We wanted to create genuine pull.”