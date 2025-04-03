Notion and OpenAI bring intelligence to every workflow

Notion is a connected workspace where teams write, plan, and organize everything from meeting notes to product roadmaps. Today, it’s also a deeply AI-powered platform, used by millions to summarize content, generate writing, and ask questions in natural language across their entire workspace.

That shift didn’t come from layering AI onto existing features. It came from rethinking the core product experience and integrating OpenAI’s models throughout it.

Notion was one of the first companies to gain access to GPT‑4, and within a week, its founders had prototyped a working AI writing assistant. What started as a hackathon project became Notion AI - now core to how people get work done.

Along the way, Notion’s real-world feedback and scale has helped shape OpenAI’s roadmap, influencing improvements to routing, embeddings, and reserved capacity.