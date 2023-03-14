Over 50 million learners rely on Duolingo every month to teach them a second language. With a simple user interface and fun-but-competitive leaderboards, Duolingo supports 40 languages across 100+ courses. Learners advance from simple vocabulary exercises to complicated sentence structures with taps and swipes on their phone.

If a learner wants to advance beyond basic proficiency, it’s helpful to understand the rules of grammar. But true proficiency in a language requires conversation, ideally with a native speaker, something not everyone has access to.

“Artificial intelligence has always been a huge part of our strategy,” says principal product manager Edwin Bodge. “We had been using it for personalizing lessons and running Duolingo English Tests. But there were gaps in a learner’s journey that we wanted to fill: conversation practice, and contextual feedback on mistakes.”

