Paid Subscriptions. Some of our Services allow you to purchase paid subscriptions to benefit from enhanced features and functionalities (the “Benefits”). The exact nature of the Benefits differs between Services and will be made clear to you before purchase. You can manage your paid subscription from your account settings.

Fees: All charges, including subscription fees, will be made clear to you before purchase.

Billing. If you sign-up for a paid subscription or purchase any Services, you will provide complete and accurate billing information, including a valid payment method. For paid subscriptions, we will automatically charge your payment method on each agreed-upon periodic renewal until you cancel. If your payment cannot be completed, we may downgrade your account or suspend your access to our Services until payment is received.

Service Credits. You can pay for some Services in advance by purchasing service credits. All service credits are subject to our Service credit terms.

Cooling Off Period. You are entitled to cancel your purchase and request a refund without stating the reason during the 14 days following the date of your purchase (the “Cooling Off Period”). The refund will cover the relevant subscription fee prorated from the date you request cancellation to the end of the relevant subscription period you have paid for. To cancel and request a refund please contact Support or fill out and send us the model withdrawal form, or alternatively you may complete the model withdrawal form as described under Termination and Suspension below.

Cancellation. Following the Cooling Off Period, you can cancel your paid subscription at any time by updating your account settings. You will not be charged after you cancel your paid subscription. You will continue to have access to the Benefits until the end of the subscription period you have paid for, at which point your cancellation will become effective. Unless we specify otherwise, you will not receive a refund or service credit for any days between the day you cancel and the last day of the subscription period you have paid for.

Changes. We may change our prices from time to time. If we increase our subscription prices, we will give you at least 30 days’ notice and any price increase will take effect on your next renewal so that you can cancel if you do not agree to the price increase.

