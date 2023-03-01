Service terms

This section governs your use of services or features that OpenAI offers on an alpha, preview, early access, or beta basis (“Beta Services”). Beta Services are offered “as-is” to allow testing and evaluation.

OpenAI makes no representations or warranties for Beta Services, including any warranty that Beta Services will be generally available, uninterrupted or error-free, or that Content will be secure or not lost or damaged. Except to the extent prohibited by law, OpenAI expressly disclaims all warranties for Beta Services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, satisfactory quality, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement, or quiet enjoyment, and any warranties arising out of any course of dealing or usage of trade.

