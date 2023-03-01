These Service Terms govern your use of the Services. Capitalized terms not defined here will have the meanings in the Terms of Use, Enterprise Agreement, or other agreement you have with us governing your use of the Services (“Agreement”). If there is a conflict between the Service Terms and your Agreement, the Service Terms will control. For purposes of these Terms, “Content” includes “Customer Content.”
1. Beta Services
This section governs your use of services or features that OpenAI offers on an alpha, preview, early access, or beta basis (“Beta Services”). Beta Services are offered “as-is” to allow testing and evaluation.
OpenAI makes no representations or warranties for Beta Services, including any warranty that Beta Services will be generally available, uninterrupted or error-free, or that Content will be secure or not lost or damaged. Except to the extent prohibited by law, OpenAI expressly disclaims all warranties for Beta Services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, satisfactory quality, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement, or quiet enjoyment, and any warranties arising out of any course of dealing or usage of trade.
2. DALL·E
(a) You must comply with the DALL·E Content Policy.
(b) OpenAI may use third party contractors to review Content for safety and moderation purposes.
(c) If you use DALL·E via labs.openai.com (“Labs”), (i) credits purchased on Labs must be used within one year of purchase or they will expire, and (ii) OpenAI may use Content on Labs to develop and improve the Services.
3. Codex and Code Generation
(a) Output generated by code generation features of our Services, including OpenAI Codex, may be subject to third party licenses, including, without limitation, open source licenses.