Plugin terms

(a) Access. We may: (i) access and use your API to enable your Plugin within the Services; and (ii) allow our users to access and use your Plugin to retrieve information or take action on your website or application through the Services. We will not: (i) use your API to modify, translate, or create derivative works of your API; (ii) lease, distribute, pledge, assign, or otherwise transfer rights to your API to any third party; or (iii) intentionally interfere with or disrupt your API or any of its security measures.

(b) Plugin Requests. The Services will send a request to your API containing information on behalf of a user of the Services (“Plugin Request”). If you have entered into a separate agreement with a user to process their information contained in a Plugin Request, then the terms of that separate agreement apply. Otherwise, you may only collect, use, store, transmit, and process Plugin Requests (i) in accordance with all applicable laws; and (ii) only as necessary to respond to or follow the instructions of the Plugin Request or to comply with applicable law. We are not responsible for any content or information from users or other Plugins that is sent to your API.

(c) Plugin Responses. When your API receives a Plugin Request, it will send information or content back to the Services (“Plugin Response”). You are responsible for ensuring your Plugin Responses and API comply with all applicable laws and our Usage Policies. You grant us a worldwide, nonexclusive, royalty-free license to use, store, copy, translate, display, modify, and distribute all or any part of the Plugin Response to enable your Plugin to function within the Services. Upon termination of these Terms or if you remove your Plugin from the Services, we may continue to use Plugin Responses to maintain users’ Service history. You represent and warrant that you have obtained and will maintain all necessary rights (including from your users) to grant us these rights and to operate your Plugin. Except for the license rights granted in these Terms, you retain all rights in your API and Plugin Responses.

(d) Plugin Reviews. While we are not obligated to monitor Plugins or their content, we may at any time: (i) review or test your Plugin to ensure quality and compliance with these Terms; or (ii) remove or refuse to display any content that violates these Terms. We may refuse to include any Plugin in our Services and may remove any Plugin from our Services at any time for any reason. Any information you give to us will be accurate and up-to-date.

(e) Restrictions. Your API and Plugin Responses will not: (i) pose a security vulnerability or threat to our users, us, or any third party; (ii) interact with our users in a manner that is deceptive, false, misleading, or harassing; (iii) return or contain illegal, defamatory, pornographic, harmful, infringing, or otherwise objectionable content; (iv) include any malware, viruses, surveillance, or other malicious programs or code; (v) interfere with, damage, or access in any unauthorized manner any software, technology or services of ours or any third party; (vi) use Plugin Requests to develop models that compete with OpenAI; or (vii) send us any personal information of children under 13 or the applicable age of digital consent.

(f) Feedback. If you provide feedback or suggestions on our AI Plugin Protocol, Plugins or Services, we may freely use that feedback without any obligation to you.

