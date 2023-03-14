Terms of use

YOU AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING MANDATORY ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER PROVISIONS:

(a) MANDATORY ARBITRATION. You and OpenAI agree to resolve any past or present claims relating to these Terms or our Services through final and binding arbitration, except that you have the right to opt out of these arbitration terms, and future changes to these arbitration terms, by filling out this form within 30 days of agreeing to these arbitration terms or the relevant changes.

(b) Informal Dispute Resolution. We would like to understand and try to address your concerns prior to formal legal action. Before filing a claim against OpenAI, you agree to try to resolve the dispute informally by sending us notice at dispute-resolution@openai.com of your name, a description of the dispute, and the relief you seek. If we are unable to resolve a dispute within 60 days, you may bring a formal proceeding. Any statute of limitations will be tolled during the 60-day resolution process. If you reside in the EU, the European Commission provides for an online dispute resolution platform, which you can access at https://ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr.

(c) Arbitration Forum. Either party may commence binding arbitration through ADR Services, an alternative dispute resolution provider. The parties will pay equal shares of the arbitration fees. If the arbitrator finds that you cannot afford to pay the arbitration fees and cannot obtain a waiver, OpenAI will pay them for you. OpenAI will not seek its attorneys’ fees and costs in arbitration unless the arbitrator determines that your claim is frivolous.

(d) Arbitration Procedures. The arbitration will be conducted by telephone, based on written submissions, video conference, or in person in San Francisco, California or at another mutually agreed location. The arbitration will be conducted by a sole arbitrator by ADR Services under its then-prevailing rules. All issues are for the arbitrator to decide, except a California court has the authority to determine (i) the scope, enforceability, and arbitrability of this Section 8, including the mass filing procedures below, and (ii) whether you have complied with the pre-arbitration requirements in this section. The amount of any settlement offer will not be disclosed to the arbitrator by either party until after the arbitrator determines the final award, if any.

(e). Exceptions. This arbitration section does not require arbitration of the following claims: (i) individual claims brought in small claims court; and (ii) injunctive or other equitable relief to stop unauthorized use or abuse of the Services or intellectual property infringement.

(f) NO CLASS ACTIONS. Disputes must be brought on an individual basis only, and may not be brought as a plaintiff or class member in any purported class, consolidated, or representative proceeding. Class arbitrations, class actions, private attorney general actions, and consolidation with other arbitrations are not allowed. If for any reason a dispute proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, each party knowingly and irrevocably waives any right to trial by jury in any action, proceeding, or counterclaim. This does not prevent either party from participating in a class-wide settlement of claims.

(g) Mass Filings. If, at any time, 30 or more similar demands for arbitration are asserted against OpenAI or related parties by the same or coordinated counsel or entities (“Mass Filing”), ADR Services will randomly assign sequential numbers to each of the Mass Filings. Claims numbered 1-10 will be the “Initial Test Cases” and will proceed to arbitration first. The arbitrators will render a final award for the Initial Test Cases within 120 days of the initial pre-hearing conference, unless the claims are resolved in advance or the parties agree to extend the deadline. The parties will then have 90 days (the “Mediation Period”) to resolve the remaining cases in mediation based on the awards from the Initial Test Cases. If the parties are unable to resolve the outstanding claims during this time, the parties may choose to opt out of the arbitration process and proceed in court by providing written notice to the other party within 60 days after the Mediation Period. Otherwise, the remaining cases will be arbitrated in their assigned order. Any statute of limitations will be tolled from the time the Initial Test Cases are chosen until your case is chosen as described above.

(h) Severability. If any part of this Section 8 is found to be illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will remain in effect, except that if a finding of partial illegality or unenforceability would allow Mass Filing or class or representative arbitration, this Section 8 will be unenforceable in its entirety. Nothing in this section will be deemed to waive or otherwise limit the right to seek public injunctive relief or any other non-waivable right, pending a ruling on the substance of such claim from the arbitrator.

