Safety Systems

We need to approach AI safety from first principles, using AI itself to solve AI safety challenges and building general solutions for categories of problems.

There is a delicate tradeoff between safe behavior and usefulness of the model. For example, as the team builds reliable and robust refusal behavior into the model, it is crucial to draw the right boundary and understand the context in order to prevent over-refusal scenarios.

Solid engineering work and infrastructure are the foundation. It enables fast iterations of research and various mitigations via analyzing real-world data and use cases, fast prototyping and smooth deployment. We are designing and building a safety service centered around model capability for automated investigation, analysis, enforcement decisioning and a better data flywheel back into model training.

