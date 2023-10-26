Frontier risk and preparedness

We believe that frontier AI models, which will exceed the capabilities currently present in the most advanced existing models, have the potential to benefit all of humanity. But they also pose increasingly severe risks. Managing the catastrophic risks from frontier AI will require answering questions like:

How dangerous are frontier AI systems when put to misuse, both now and in the future?

How can we build a robust framework for monitoring, evaluation, prediction, and protection against the dangerous capabilities of frontier AI systems?

If our frontier AI model weights were stolen, how might malicious actors choose to leverage them?



We need to ensure we have the understanding and infrastructure needed for the safety of highly capable AI systems.