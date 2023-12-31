To expand our understanding of areas of concern (and build the team!), we are launching our Preparedness Challenge.
Responses will be accepted on a rolling basis through December 31, 2023. We will offer $25,000 each in API credits to up to 10 top submissions, publish novel ideas and entries, and look for candidates for Preparedness from among the top contenders in this challenge.
Imagine we gave you unrestricted access to OpenAI's Whisper (transcription), Voice (text-to-speech), GPT-4V, and DALLE·3 models, and you were a malicious actor. Consider the most unique, while still being probable, potentially catastrophic misuse of the model. You might consider misuse related to the categories discussed in the blog post, or another category. For example, a malicious actor might use GPT-4, Whisper and Voice to socially engineer workers at critical infrastructure facilities into installing malware, allowing shutdown of the power grid.
Maximum 20 words
Maximum 100 words
Link directly to a 3 page max PDF. Links to download a PDF will not be accepted.
Now, imagine you have joined the Preparedness team.
Maximum 300 words
Maximum 150 words