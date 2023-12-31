Responses will be accepted on a rolling basis through December 31, 2023. We will offer $25,000 each in API credits to up to 10 top submissions, publish novel ideas and entries, and look for candidates for Preparedness from among the top contenders in this challenge.

Imagine we gave you unrestricted access to OpenAI's Whisper (transcription), Voice (text-to-speech), GPT-4V, and DALLE·3 models, and you were a malicious actor. Consider the most unique, while still being probable, potentially catastrophic misuse of the model. You might consider misuse related to the categories discussed in the blog post, or another category. For example, a malicious actor might use GPT-4, Whisper and Voice to socially engineer workers at critical infrastructure facilities into installing malware, allowing shutdown of the power grid.

What is the misuse you’ll be writing about? * Maximum 20 words

Describe this misuse. Why might it lead to catastrophic harm and what would the harm be? * Maximum 100 words

Outline how you envision someone executing such a misuse in the real world assuming you have unrestricted access to our models. Please be specific (e.g., provide proof of concept, detailed step by step instructions). * Link directly to a 3 page max PDF. Links to download a PDF will not be accepted.

Now, imagine you have joined the Preparedness team.

Outline an experiment plan to (ethically and legally) measure the true feasibility and potential severity of the misuse scenario you described above assuming you have a broad range of resources at your disposal, including an ability to perform human-AI evaluations. * Maximum 300 words

Detail potential actions that might mitigate the risk you identified. * Maximum 150 words

