Moving AI governance forward

1) Commit to internal and external red-teaming of models or systems in areas including misuse, societal risks, and national security concerns, such as bio, cyber, and other safety areas.

Companies making this commitment understand that robust red-teaming is essential for building successful products, ensuring public confidence in AI, and guarding against significant national security threats. Model safety and capability evaluations, including red teaming, are an open area of scientific inquiry, and more work remains to be done. Companies commit to advancing this area of research, and to developing a multi-faceted, specialized, and detailed red-teaming regime, including drawing on independent domain experts, for all major public releases of new models within scope. In designing the regime, they will ensure that they give significant attention to the following:

Bio, chemical, and radiological risks, such as the ways in which systems can lower barriers to entry for weapons development, design, acquisition, or use

Cyber capabilities, such as the ways in which systems can aid vulnerability discovery, exploitation, or operational use, bearing in mind that such capabilities could also have useful defensive applications and might be appropriate to include in a system

The effects of system interaction and tool use, including the capacity to control physical systems

The capacity for models to make copies of themselves or “self-replicate”

Societal risks, such as bias and discrimination

To support these efforts, companies making this commitment commit to advancing ongoing research in AI safety, including on the interpretability of AI systems’ decision-making processes and on increasing the robustness of AI systems against misuse. Similarly, companies commit to publicly disclosing their red-teaming and safety procedures in their transparency reports (described below).

2) Work toward information sharing among companies and governments regarding trust and safety risks, dangerous or emergent capabilities, and attempts to circumvent safeguards

Companies making this commitment recognize the importance of information sharing, common standards, and best practices for red-teaming and advancing the trust and safety of AI. They commit to establish or join a forum or mechanism through which they can develop, advance, and adopt shared standards and best practices for frontier AI safety, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework or future standards related to red-teaming, safety, and societal risks. The forum or mechanism can facilitate the sharing of information on advances in frontier capabilities and emerging risks and threats, such as attempts to circumvent safeguards, and can facilitate the development of technical working groups on priority areas of concern. In this work, companies will engage closely with governments, including the U.S. government, civil society, and academia, as appropriate.