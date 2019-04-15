OpenAI Five defeats Dota 2 world champions

To build OpenAI Five, we created a system called Rapid which let us run PPO at previously unprecedented scale. The results exceeded our wildest expectations, and we produced a world-class Dota bot without hitting any fundamental performance limits.

The surprising power of today’s RL algorithms comes at the cost of massive amounts of experience, which can be impractical outside of a game or simulated environment. This limitation may not be as bad as sounds—for example, we used Rapid to control a robotic hand to dexterously reorient a block, trained entirely in simulation and executed on a physical robot. But we think decreasing the amount of experience is a next challenge for RL.

We are retiring OpenAI Five as a competitor today, but progress made and technology developed will continue to drive our future work. This isn’t the end of our Dota work—we think that Dota is a much more intrinsically interesting and difficult (and now well-understood!) environment for RL development than the standard ones used today.

