Retro Contest: Results

Dharmaraja is a six-member team including Qing Da, Jing-Cheng Shi, Anxiang Zeng, Guangda Huzhang, Run-Ze Li, and Yang Yu. Qing Da and Anxiang Zeng are from the AI team within the search department of Alibaba in Hangzhou, China. In recent years, they have studied how to apply reinforcement learning to real world problems, especially in an e-commerce setting, together with Yang Yu, who is an Associate Professor of the Department of Computer Science at Nanjing University, Nanjing, China.

Dharmaraja’s solution is a variant of joint PPO (described in our tech report) with a few improvements. First, it uses RGB images rather than grayscale; second, it uses a slightly augmented action space, with more common button combinations; third, it uses an augmented reward function, which rewards the agent for visiting new states (as judged by a perceptual hash of the screen). In addition to these modifications, the team also tried a number of things that didn’t pan out: DeepMimic, object detection through YOLO, and some Sonic-specific ideas.

