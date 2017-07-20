Proximal Policy Optimization

Policy gradient methods are fundamental to recent breakthroughs in using deep neural networks for control, from video games, to 3D locomotion, to Go. But getting good results via policy gradient methods is challenging because they are sensitive to the choice of stepsize — too small, and progress is hopelessly slow; too large and the signal is overwhelmed by the noise, or one might see catastrophic drops in performance. They also often have very poor sample efficiency, taking millions (or billions) of timesteps to learn simple tasks.

Researchers have sought to eliminate these flaws with approaches like TRPO and ACER, by constraining or otherwise optimizing the size of a policy update. These methods have their own trade-offs—ACER is far more complicated than PPO, requiring the addition of code for off-policy corrections and a replay buffer, while only doing marginally better than PPO on the Atari benchmark; TRPO—though useful for continuous control tasks—isn’t easily compatible with algorithms that share parameters between a policy and value function or auxiliary losses, like those used to solve problems in Atari and other domains where the visual input is significant.