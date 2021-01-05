DALL·E 2 can create original, realistic images and art from a text description. It can combine concepts, attributes, and styles.
DALL·E 2 can create original, realistic images and art from a text description. It can combine concepts, attributes, and styles.
Output
Output Navigation
DALL·E 2 can expand images beyond what’s in the original canvas, creating expansive new compositions.
DALL·E 2 can make realistic edits to existing images from a natural language caption. It can add and remove elements while taking shadows, reflections, and textures into account.
Output
Output Navigation
DALL·E 2 can take an image and create different variations of it inspired by the original.
Output
Output Navigation
In January 2021, OpenAI introduced DALL·E. One year later, our newest system, DALL·E 2, generates more realistic and accurate images with 4x greater resolution.
DALL·E 2 is preferred over DALL·E 1 when evaluators compared each model.
preferred for caption matching
preferred for photorealism
A focus on safety
Preventing harmful generations
Curbing misuse
Phased deployment based on learning
Our hope is that DALL·E 2 will empower people to express themselves creatively. DALL·E 2 also helps us understand how advanced AI systems see and understand our world, which is critical to our mission of creating AI that benefits humanity.
Credits
Research Advancements
Aditya Ramesh, Prafulla Dhariwal, Alex Nichol, Casey Chu, Mark Chen
Engineering, Design, Product, and Prototyping
Jeff Belgum, Dave Cummings, Jonathan Gordon, Chris Hallacy, Shawn Jain, Joanne Jang, Fraser Kelton, Vishal Kuo, Joel Lehman, Rachel Lim, Bianca Martin, Evan Morikawa, Rajeev Nayak, Glenn Powell, Krijn Rijshouwer, David Schnurr, Maddie Simens, Kenneth Stanley, Felipe Such, Chelsea Voss, Justin Jay Wang
Comms, Policy, Legal, Ops, Safety, and Security
Steven Adler, Lama Ahmad, Miles Brundage, Kevin Button, Che Chang, Fotis Chantzis, Derek Chen, Frances Choi, Steve Dowling, Elie Georges, Shino Jomoto, Aris Konstantinidis, Gretchen Krueger, Andrew Mayne, Pamela Mishkin, Bob Rotsted, Natalie Summers, Dave Willner, Hannah Wong
Acknowledgments
Thanks to those who helped with and provided feedback on this release: Sandhini Agarwal, Sam Altman, Chester Cho, Peter Hoeschele, Jacob Jackson, Jong Wook Kim, Matt Knight, Jason Kwon, Anna Makanju, Katie Mayer, Bob McGrew, Luke Miller, Mira Murati, Adam Nace, Hyeonwoo Noh, Cullen O’Keefe, Long Ouyang, Michael Petrov, Henrique Ponde de Oliveira Pinto, Alec Radford, Girish Sastry, Pranav Shyam, Aravind Srinivas, Ilya Sutskever, Preston Tuggle, Arun Vijayvergiya, Peter Welinder